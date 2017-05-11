Muse Announce Dig Down Single And Release Date

Are Muse Set To Release A New Single Soon?
The band have shared a teaser of what looks like a brand new video…
The track will mark the band's first new material since their 2015 Drones album.
Muse have confirmed the title and release date of their new single.
The trio took to Twitter today (11 May) to announce that Dig Down would be released on 18 May 2017.
“Dig Down” new single coming 18 May pic.twitter.com/kOdG7DhTi1— muse (@muse) May 11, 2017
Matt Bellamy and co. have been teasing new material over the past week, sharing short clips of what appears to be the video for the new single.
See their latest teasers here:
May 9, 2017
May 8, 2017
The band also shared an image of Bellamy's son Bing, who he shares with Kate Hudson, on set.
Before that the Knights Of Cydonia rocker shared some promising sounds from the studio with a video, which he captioned: "Back in the studio. New song coming soon..."
No doubt the outfit will preview the new track and more new material during their headline set at Reading & Leeds Festival.
