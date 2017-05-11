Muse Announce Dig Down Single And Release Date

Muse have confirmed the title and release date of their new single.

The trio took to Twitter today (11 May) to announce that Dig Down would be released on 18 May 2017.

“Dig Down” new single coming 18 May pic.twitter.com/kOdG7DhTi1 — muse (@muse) May 11, 2017

Matt Bellamy and co. have been teasing new material over the past week, sharing short clips of what appears to be the video for the new single.

See their latest teasers here:

The band also shared an image of Bellamy's son Bing, who he shares with Kate Hudson, on set.

Bing on set... A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) onApr 30, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Before that the Knights Of Cydonia rocker shared some promising sounds from the studio with a video, which he captioned: "Back in the studio. New song coming soon..."

Back in the studio. New song coming soon... A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) onApr 5, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

No doubt the outfit will preview the new track and more new material during their headline set at Reading & Leeds Festival.