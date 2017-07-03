Muse Announce Intimate Charity “By Request” Show

Muse have announced an intimate live show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Saturday 19 August in aid of charity.



The band will warm up for their headline slots at the Reading and Leeds festivals the following weekend with this tiny date, which is in aid of The Passage, London’s largest voluntary sector resource centre for homeless and vulnerable people.



LONDON! Muse have announced a By Request show at @o2sbe on 19 Aug in aid of @PassageCharity https://t.co/rWP6qrsSrh pic.twitter.com/7cl4w5iWax — muse (@muse) July 3, 2017



Muse are calling the gig a “By Request” show, as ticket holders can choose up to ten of their favourite tracks - all votes submitted will then be collated and used to curate the set on the night.



Matt Bellamy said, “We have admired The Passage’s work for a while now. Their work is vital to the community in London. We are looking forward to doing our bit to help the amazing staff and volunteers and the homeless people who benefit from their tireless hard work.”



Tickets for the intimate show at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire will go on sale at 9am on Friday 6 July, with all profits going to The Passage.



Muse fan club members and Reading and Leeds ticket holders will be able to access exclusive pre-sale 48 hours in advance. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.



August Bank Holiday weekend will see Muse headline Reading and Leeds for the third time in their career, having previously topped the bill in 2006 and 2011.



The Passage’s offers a wide range of services to meet the varying needs of homeless and vulnerable people, enabling them to move on to live safe, happy and fulfilling lives.



Mick Clarke, CEO of The Passage said, "The Passage is really grateful that Muse are doing a doing a concert to raise money for, and awareness of, the vital work we do to end homelessness for those who come to our doors.



“It is frighteningly easy to end up on the street and this concert helps ensure that The Passage will be there for those who have nowhere else to turn to."