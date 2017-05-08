Are Muse Set To Release A New Single Soon?

Muse could be all set to release a new single soon, as they get ready to head out the US for some dates.

The trio have shared a brief 9-second clip of what appears to be a video shoot, with the tagline “Coming Soon…”

Play Muse - new song teaser? The band share a cryptic video - could this be new material? 00:09

Last week, Matt Bellamy shared a photo of his song Bing “on set”.

Bing on set... A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) onApr 30, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Muse have already hinted that they were back in the studio recording new material, following the release of their Drones album in 2015, and one fan tracked them down to Air Studios in London back in March. Reports said that three songs had been recorded.

Matt and Dom just told me they're recording new material! #muse #mattbellamy A post shared by Antonio Ludovico (@antonioludovico) onMar 13, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

The band headline Reading and Leeds festivals over the summer Bank Holiday weekend - 25 to 27 August.