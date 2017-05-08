Are Muse Set To Release A New Single Soon?

WATCH: Muse Tease New Song Is "Coming Soon" In Studio Video
Frontman Matt Bellamy has shared an Instagram post of himself making new music.
The band have shared a teaser of what looks like a brand new video…
Muse could be all set to release a new single soon, as they get ready to head out the US for some dates.
The trio have shared a brief 9-second clip of what appears to be a video shoot, with the tagline “Coming Soon…”
Muse - new song teaser?
The band share a cryptic video - could this be new material?
00:09
Last week, Matt Bellamy shared a photo of his song Bing “on set”.
Muse have already hinted that they were back in the studio recording new material, following the release of their Drones album in 2015, and one fan tracked them down to Air Studios in London back in March. Reports said that three songs had been recorded.
The band headline Reading and Leeds festivals over the summer Bank Holiday weekend - 25 to 27 August.
A lot of people have complained about the "awful" artwork to the new Muse album, Drones. Is it really that bad? We've seen a lot worse...
