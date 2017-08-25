Muse Spotted “Warming Up” For Reading And Leeds… On A Boat!

Muse have been caught on camera getting ready for their headline appearances at this weekend’s Reading And Leeds festivals.. by messing about in a boat.

Matt Bellamy and Dom Howard were bought spotted taking part in Shaldon Regatta across the water from their hometown of Teignmouth in Devon, yesterday (Thursday 24 August). Pictures were posted on the regatta’s Facebook page.

Race organiser Steve Astbury told Devon Live: "We knew they were coming but we were asked not to publicise it until they left.

"They were great sports. They rocked up and borrowed shorts and rowing gloves. They completed a very arduous men's pairs course."

Reports say Matt and his partner were third from last and Dom’s team was last. It was a break in the huge world tour Muse have been undertaking in 2017, with the band literally flying into Devon in a private jet.

The band recently told Radio X about their worst ever gig experiences...

Play Muse tell stories of their worst gig experiences! Matt Bellamy and Dominic Howard share their cringeworthy live performances. 02:09

Muse headline Leeds Festival tonight (Friday 25 August) and Reading on Sunday (27 August). The other headliners this year are Eminem and Kasabian, while Liam Gallagher, Bastille and Blossoms are also on the bill.