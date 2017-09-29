WATCH: Matt Bellamy & Miles Kane Form Supergroup, Sing The Beatles

The Muse frontman and The Last Shadow Puppets rocker joined forces for a rendition of tracks recorded by The Fab Four.

Footage has emerged of Matt Bellamy and Miles Kane performing together.

SUPERGROUP @mileskane @mattbellamy @goldensymbols @jdw1 #jamiedavis40th A post shared by David Adcock (@david.adcock) onSep 28, 2017 at 11:23pm PDT

Videos uploaded by talent manager David Adcock sees the rockers dressed smartly to sing two tracks from The Beatles 1963 album, Please Please Me, at a 40th Birthday bash.

Miles Kane - who looked more like his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Alex Turner with his long hair - sang the Beatles' version of Twist And Shout, while the Muse frontman accompanied him on guitar.

Watch it above.

The pair also performed I Saw Her Standing There, whipping the crowd into a frenzy at what looked like a '60s-themed bash.

Watch them below:

Meanwhile, while Miles Kane has parties with Matt Bellamy, it seems his TLSP bandmate Alex Turner could be back to work recording Arctic Monkeys' sixth studio album.

According to motorcycle website For The Ride, bassist Nick O'Malley visited the track "before recording began on the eagerly anticipated sixth album".

The outlet added that the Brianstorm bassist confirmed the album would be out next year, saying: "if it isn't we've got problems".