Muse Think These Acts Should Headline Reading & Leeds Festival...

The Thought Contagion rockers have weighed in on who they see playing the sister festivals next.

Muse have revealed who they'd like to play Reading & Leeds "in the future".

This Monday (12 February) it was announced that Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Kings Of Leon would be headlining the twin festivals.

Muse picked up the gong for Best Festival Headliner for their Reading & Leeds set at the 2017 at the VO5 NME Awards, but drummer Dom Howard revealed to NME: "I’d like to see Skepta, Stormzy, Haim and Charli XCX headlining in the future”.

Meanwhile, the trio are on the cusp of releasing a new single, Thought Contagion, tonight. This week they teased the news to fans with an illustration which sees a car bear the date 02.15 on its license plate.

See the full list of winners at the VO5 NME Awards below:

Best British Solo Artist: Loyle Carner

Best British Band: Alt-J

Best Album: J Hus - Common Sense

Best Festival: Glastonbury

Best Festival Headliner: Muse

Best Track: Charli XCX - Boys

Best Live Artist: Kasabian

Best International Band: HAIM

Best International Solo Artist: Lorde

Best New Artist: Stefflon Don

Best Mixtape: Avelino - No B*******

Best Collaboration: Craig David and Bastille - I Know You

Best Film: Baby Driver

NME Under The Radar: Pale Waves

Best Music Video: The Big Moon - Sucker

Innovation Award: Boy Better Know

NME Icon: Shirley Manson of Garbage

Godlike Genuis: Liam Gallagher

