Muse Think These Acts Should Headline Reading & Leeds Festival...
15 February 2018, 10:36
The Thought Contagion rockers have weighed in on who they see playing the sister festivals next.
Muse have revealed who they'd like to play Reading & Leeds "in the future".
This Monday (12 February) it was announced that Kendrick Lamar, Fall Out Boy and Kings Of Leon would be headlining the twin festivals.
Muse picked up the gong for Best Festival Headliner for their Reading & Leeds set at the 2017 at the VO5 NME Awards, but drummer Dom Howard revealed to NME: "I’d like to see Skepta, Stormzy, Haim and Charli XCX headlining in the future”.
Meanwhile, the trio are on the cusp of releasing a new single, Thought Contagion, tonight. This week they teased the news to fans with an illustration which sees a car bear the date 02.15 on its license plate.
#ThoughtContagion pic.twitter.com/1c2c7uzGsu— muse (@muse) February 9, 2018
See the full list of winners at the VO5 NME Awards below:
Best British Solo Artist: Loyle Carner
Best British Band: Alt-J
Best Album: J Hus - Common Sense
Best Festival: Glastonbury
Best Festival Headliner: Muse
Best Track: Charli XCX - Boys
Best Live Artist: Kasabian
Best International Band: HAIM
Best International Solo Artist: Lorde
Best New Artist: Stefflon Don
Best Mixtape: Avelino - No B*******
Best Collaboration: Craig David and Bastille - I Know You
Best Film: Baby Driver
NME Under The Radar: Pale Waves
Best Music Video: The Big Moon - Sucker
Innovation Award: Boy Better Know
NME Icon: Shirley Manson of Garbage
Godlike Genuis: Liam Gallagher
Watch as Muse tell the story of Plug In Baby: