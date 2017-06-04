Marcus Mumford Opens One Love Manchester Show

The One Love Manchester show at the Emirates Old Trafford was opened this evening (4 June) by Marcus Mumford.

The frontman played an emotional solo version of his song Timshel, taken from the band’s 2009 debut album Sigh No More. Mumford led a minute’s silence, before beginning his song with the words “Let’s not be afraid.”

Following the atrocity in Manchester last month and the terrorist attack in London the previous night, the song’s lyrics held a particular meaning:

“But you are not alone in this

And you are not alone in this

Together we will stand and we'll hold your hand

Hold your hand.”

50,000 people crowded into the Emirates Old Trafford to pay tribute and raise money for the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing on 22 May.

22 people died - the youngest being just eight years old - and over 100 were injured following an Ariana Grande concert.

Proceeds from tonight’s benefit will go to the We Love Manchester emergency fund set up by the British Red Cross.

Grande previously said: "I'll be returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

Following the terrorist attack in London last night (3 June) that saw seven people killed, Grande’s manager Scooter Braun said that the benefit show would go ahead with “greater purpose”.

The benefit show featured Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Marcus Mumford, Take That, Robbie Williams Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, One Direction’s Niall Horan, Usher, and The Black Eyed Peas.