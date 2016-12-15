Marcus Mumford: "I Regret Our Band Name"

Watch The Vaccines Perform Impromptu Song At Mumford And Sons' Xmas Party
Justin Young was attending the gig when the band asked him to play a track.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Mumford and Sons frontman told Radio X's Chris Moyles why he thinks their name is "rubbish".
Marcus Mumford has revealed he regrets his band name.
The Mumford And Sons frontman visited The Chris Moyles Show to reveal that the band will host a very special Christmas Party with Radio X, when he discussed the Mumford name.
After a gentle ribbing from Chris Moyles, the I Will Wait singer explained: "I regret our band name. It's rubbish. It's a rubbish name.
"You never really think about it when you're in the pub, you've done your first rehearsal, you've written your first song and someone's like: 'you need a band name now'".
You can watch the clip below.
Marcus 'Regrets' band name
Marcus talks about his band name.
01:22
Watch the full chat below here:
He continued: "And we're all young guns and didn't really think about it very much... And then of course your band name precedes you and you're sat in a room answering questions like this."
Radio X will host Mumford And Sons' Christmas Party in aid of War Child on Thursday 22 December at Omeara- the new gig venue set up by Mumford's Ben Lovett.
The special event will include an hour-long set by the Lover Of The Light band, with support from Keane's Tom Chaplin.
Justin Young was attending the gig when the band asked him to play a track.
Radio X will host an intimate event with performances by Mumford And Sons and Tom Chaplin in aid of War Child on Thursday 22 December at London’s Omeara.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Verve legend told Gordon Smart why he probably won't be taking part in the "enforced celebration".
The late singer joined The Smiths frontman and Tony Blackburn on 80s music and pop-culture show, Eight Days A Week.
Comments
Powered by Facebook