Marcus Mumford: "I Regret Our Band Name"

Marcus Mumford has revealed he regrets his band name.

The Mumford And Sons frontman visited The Chris Moyles Show to reveal that the band will host a very special Christmas Party with Radio X, when he discussed the Mumford name.

After a gentle ribbing from Chris Moyles, the I Will Wait singer explained: "I regret our band name. It's rubbish. It's a rubbish name.

"You never really think about it when you're in the pub, you've done your first rehearsal, you've written your first song and someone's like: 'you need a band name now'".

You can watch the clip below.

Play Marcus 'Regrets' band name Marcus talks about his band name. 01:22

Watch the full chat below here:

He continued: "And we're all young guns and didn't really think about it very much... And then of course your band name precedes you and you're sat in a room answering questions like this."

Radio X will host Mumford And Sons' Christmas Party in aid of War Child on Thursday 22 December at Omeara- the new gig venue set up by Mumford's Ben Lovett.

The special event will include an hour-long set by the Lover Of The Light band, with support from Keane's Tom Chaplin.



