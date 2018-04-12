Mumford & Sons To Play Jon Snow & Ygritte's Wedding?

According to reports, the I Will Wait rockers are set to perform at the nuptials of Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie.

Mumford & Sons are reportedly set to perform at Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's wedding.

According to The Sun, The Wolf rockers are scheduled to appear at the castle in Aberdeen, Scotland, later this month, when the Game of Thrones stars will tie the knot in front of 200 of their closest friends and family.

A source told the newspaper: "Kit and Rosie are huge fans, so they jumped at the opportunity to get Mumford & Sons to perform at their wedding.

"Kit met the boys on Graham Norton's show in 2015 and he's kept in touch with them ever since.

"He was thrilled when the band agreed. They can't wait either. It's a once-in-a-lifetime gig given the very Game Of Thrones setting."

The actors - who played lovers Jon Snow and Ygritte in the HBO fantasy series - confirmed their engagement by posting an announcement in the Forthcoming Marriages section of The Times newspaper.

It read: "The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle

daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire."

It isn't the only time the world of music has collided with Game Of Thrones.

Ed Sheeran kicked off the seventh season of the hit series with a cameo, in which he sang a song by campfire.

