Lemmy Solo Album to Be Released In 2017

Lemmy's solo album is to be posthumously released later this year.

Jim Voxx of 90s rock band Skew Siskin has produced the late Motörhead frontman's 10-track record and has confirmed they project is nearing completion and is on track to drop before 2017 is out.

Speaking to website Metal Talk, the Shake Me rocker said: "We are in the very last stages of the Lemmy solo album.

"I still don't know when it will be released because this is in the hands of the Motörhead management and it took a while. Lemmy had so many things left - there are so many other recordings and they all had to sort out how to proceed.

"There is no real time rush to release this album so I can imagine it will be towards the end of this year."

Voxx has also revealed that Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and a whole host of rock musicians worked on the songs with Lemmy back in 2003, and that they had hoped to release it long ago, but the project ceased up when the Ace of Spades singer became ill.

He said: "Lemmy also recorded some tracks in America with Dave Grohl or Reverend Horton Heat and in London he was working with The Damned. All these tracks came to me in Berlin.

"We started out with two Skew Siskin songs. It was the total opposite of working with Motörhead because he had to do it in his free time between the Motörhead work.

"But I gave him the possibility to come here and work in the studio whenever he needed and step-by-step we got the songs together. We have 10 songs, and we thought it would have been released a long time ago but when Lemmy got ill, we stopped working on it but the recordings were all done."

The official Facebook page for Motörhead has also confirmed the record, writing: "Exciting things in the works.

Ian "Lemmy" Kilminster who died on 28 December 2015 after suffering from inoperable prostate cancer.