WATCH: Morrissey Vows Never To Do A Print Interview Again

28 November 2017, 10:00

Morrissey in concert Brazil March 2012

The former Smiths frontman has distanced himself from recent stories at his Chicago gig, telling the crowds not to believe what they read.

Morrissey has announced that his recent interview in a German magazine was "the last print interview" he'll ever do.

Watch his speech to the crowd here:

 

#moztour2017 #morrissey

A post shared by Robin (@robindabank) onNov 25, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

The Smiths man came under fire recently after it was reported in Der Spiegel that he said Kevin Spacey was "needlessly attacked" following his sexual assault allegations.

A translation of the interview also suggested that Morrissey called victims someone who is "simply disappointed".

However, speaking out at his gig at Chicago's Riviera Theatre on Saturday (25 November), Morrissey addressed the reports.

Addressing the venue, he said: "Let me just say this: That was the last print interview I will ever do.” 

The Spent The Day singer added: “Unless you see the words form in my mouth and then you see or hear the words come out of my mouth... Please, if you don’t see that, I didn’t say them.” 

Meanwhile, Morrissey has somewhat credit himself with influencing gender and sexual fluidity.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, he said: "It's extraordinary. People seem to be very relaxed by it...

"I spearheaded the movement. I know no other way, so nothing has changed for me, but the rest of the world leaps on.

"I am pleased because I want people to be happy. There is an expiration date on our lives on this planet. You have to be yourself and hopefully get some happiness from it.

The Suedehead star added a fourth and final London date to his UK tour at London's O2 Academy Brixton, with tickets going on sale last Friday (24 November).

See Morrissey's full 2018 UK tour dates below:

16 February – Aberdeen, BHGE Arena
17 February – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
20 February – Dublin, 3Arena
23 February – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
24 February – Leeds, First Direct Arena
27 February – Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 2018

1 March - London 02 Academy Brixton
March - Brighton, Brighton Centre SOLD OUT
7 March - London, Royal Albert Hall SOLD OUT
9 March – London, Alexandra Palace SOLD OUT
10 March – London, London Palladium SOLD OUT



