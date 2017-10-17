WATCH: Morrissey Unveils Spent The Day In Bed Video Featuring Joey Barton

17 October 2017, 14:18

Morrissey - Spent the Day in Bed (Official Video)

04:19

See the video for Morrissey's latest single, as he announces special pop-up shops to celebrate his new album.

Morrissey has shared the visuals for his latest single, Spent The Day In Bed.

Watch it above. 

The Sophie Muller-directed video, which was shot at the Peckham Liberal Club, sees footballer Joey Barton pushing The Smiths man in a wheelchair. 

The single is the first cut to come from his Low In High School album, which is set for release on 17 November 2017. 

To celebrate the release of his 11th solo record, pop-up shops will appear in L.A and London- with the latter launching on Camden Market from 17-19 November. 

Morrissey has also been confirmed for KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas line-up, featuring a huge roster of bands, including Muse, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Killers, Weezer, Franz Ferdinand and Royal Blood. 

Trending On Radio X

Adele, Paul McCartney, J.K Rowling

Forbes' Highest-Paid European Celebs Might Shock You...

Fox News correspondent Kat Timph mocks Radiohead

FOX News: Radiohead Fans Are "Strange, Malnourished & Sad"

Sean Hughes and Robert Smith The Cure 1997

WATCH: Sean Hughes Meeting The Cure Is Brilliant

Idlewild Roddy Woomble 2005 XFM Getty

Idlewild Announce The Remote Part Anniversary Shows

Morrissey Songs

Morrissey Latest

See more Morrissey Latest

50 Great Books MMOD

The 50 Greatest Books Written About Music

Morrissey performs April 23, 2004 at the Wiltern L

Morrissey Sends First Tweets, Shares Spent The Day In Bed Single
Morrissey 25 June 2004

So Morrissey Has A Twitter Account...

Morrissey in concert in Brazil

HMV Deny Refusing To Sell Morrissey's New Album

Smiths Singles Sleeves

The Greatest Smiths Lyrics