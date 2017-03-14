WATCH: Is This The Best Suedehead Cover Ever?

Craig Gill's Daughter To Give Smiths Tour For Moz Army Meet-Up
Celebrate the 29th anniversary of Morrissey's Viva Hate album with this awesome cover version from Mexrrissey.
Today marks 29 years since Morrissey released his debut album Viva Hate on 14 March 1988. So what better way to mark the occasion than by listening to one of the best covers of his iconic Suedehead single around?
This banger comes from Smiths and Morrissey tribute band Mexrissey - who add a Mexican twist to their biggest hits, while singing in Spanish.
Watch it here:
They've called this track Estuvo Bien, which roughly translates to "It was good," because something tells us there isn't really a Spanish word for Suedehead...
If you haven't heard of Mexrissey before, they're actually a pretty big deal, and have taken their love of Morrissey around the globe.
Watch their official video for another other Viva Hate album favourite, Cada Dia Es Domingo , which is Everyday Is Like Sunday to us!
Viva La Mexrissey!
