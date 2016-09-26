WATCH: This Is What Morrissey Covering The Ramones Sounds Like...

Morrissey paid tribute to the Ramones this weekend, by covering one of their biggest tracks.

During his encore at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on Sunday (25 September), the former Smiths man lent his unmistakable warbles to the New York band's 1975 track, Judy Is A Punk.

Watch it below:

Morrissey recently played a one-off show in his hometown this August, where he dubbed himself the "Mayor Of Manchester".

The Suedehead also came under fire for failing to mention David Bowie in his tribute for icons who had passed away this year.

See Morrissey's full setlist from his Brooklyn gig here:

1. Suedehead

2. You Have Killed Me

3. Alma Matters

4. Ouija Board, Ouija Board

5. The Bullfighter Dies

6. I'm Throwing My Arms Around Paris

7. World Peace Is None of Your Business

8. Ganglord

9. Speedway

10. Kiss Me a Lot

11. How Can Anybody Possibly Know How I Feel?

12. All the Lazy Dykes

13. Meat Is Murder

14. Everyday Is Like Sunday

15. The World Is Full of Crashing Bores

16. All You Need Is Me

17. You're the One for Me, Fatty

18. How Soon Is Now?

19. Jack the Ripper

20. What She Said

Encore:

21. Judy Is a Punk (Ramones cover)

22. Irish Blood, English Heart