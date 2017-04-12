WATCH: Morrissey Leaves US Gig After Six Songs

Morrissey Turned Down A Gorillaz Collaboration
According to reports, The Smiths man decided against working with the band after a "month long email exchange".
According to reports, the former Smiths frontman left the stage 30 minutes into his show at the Fox Tucson Theatre.
Morrissey ended his gig prematurely after six songs on Monday (10 April), after losing his voice.
According to tucson.com, the Smiths frontman played the Tucson Fox Theatre, but slipped off stage after his Everyday Is Like Sunday track and never returned.
Watch some footage of the incident, uploaded to YouTube by babyJ:
According to Cynthia Elliott- a Tucson photographer at the event: "He sang for 30 minutes, said he was losing his voice & then walked off of the stage."
The outlets adds that Fox Tucson Theatre Executive Director Craig Sumberg said they were negotiating with managers for Morrissey to either reschedule the concert or issue refunds.
