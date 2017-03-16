Morrissey Under Fire For Controversial T-Shirt

WATCH: Is This The Best Suedehead Cover Ever?
Celebrate the 29th anniversary of Morrissey's Viva Hate album with this awesome cover version from Mexrrissey.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The merchandise, which features James Baldwin, also reads: “I wear black on the outside, 'cause black is how I feel on the inside".
Morrissey has been criticised after announcing that he would release a T-shirt, which some have deemed racially insensitive.
The Smiths legend shared a first look at the merch on his true-to-you fansite, revealing it would be available at "forthcoming Morrissey shows in North America" and official Morrissey shop, Mporium.
See it below:
Photo: true-to-you.net
The T-shirt, which features novellist, poet, playwright and critic James Baldwin also reads: “I wear black on the outside, 'cause black is how I feel on the inside"- a reference to The Smiths track, Unloveable.
Many have taken to Twitter to call the T-shirt bad move for the outspoken star.
morrissey was selling a very ill-advised james baldwin t-shirt https://t.co/exY1L2NZC3— Corinne Cadet (@Corinne_Cadet) March 16, 2017
Uggggh. MORRISSEY: Stop!— Elissa Ball (@ElissaBall) March 16, 2017
"Morrissey is selling a James Baldwin 'Black Is How I Feel on the Inside' t-shirt" https://t.co/o9YrqbhUYL
When I wear a shirt with Morrissey's face on, it's because I feel like a entitled dumbass on the inside.https://t.co/DHsSd9OfjH— Joel Quizon (@joelquiz) March 15, 2017
However, not everyone agrees. One Twitter user writing to an outlet: "You clearly understand nothing of what James Baldwin stood for. Not a racist t-shirt at all if you know the subject."
@FACTmag You clearly understand nothing of what James Baldwin stood for. Not a racist t-shirt at all if you know the subject.— JB (@jonbarker164) March 15, 2017
Morrissey is yet to comment on the controversy, and the T-shirt appears to still be on sale at Mporium for £25.
Celebrate the 29th anniversary of Morrissey's Viva Hate album with this awesome cover version from Mexrrissey.
Manchester Music Tours was originally run by the Inspiral Carpets drummer, who sadly passed away last year.
The Love Me singer has revealed his aspirations for The 1975's third album.
The film was originally titled Steven, after The Smiths frontman's first name.
10pm - 1am
Text 83936
Now playing: Non-stop music
Comments
Powered by Facebook