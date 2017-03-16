Morrissey Under Fire For Controversial T-Shirt

Morrissey has been criticised after announcing that he would release a T-shirt, which some have deemed racially insensitive.

The Smiths legend shared a first look at the merch on his true-to-you fansite, revealing it would be available at "forthcoming Morrissey shows in North America" and official Morrissey shop, Mporium.

See it below:

Photo: true-to-you.net

The T-shirt, which features novellist, poet, playwright and critic James Baldwin also reads: “I wear black on the outside, 'cause black is how I feel on the inside"- a reference to The Smiths track, Unloveable.

Many have taken to Twitter to call the T-shirt bad move for the outspoken star.

morrissey was selling a very ill-advised james baldwin t-shirt https://t.co/exY1L2NZC3 — Corinne Cadet (@Corinne_Cadet) March 16, 2017

Uggggh. MORRISSEY: Stop!

"Morrissey is selling a James Baldwin 'Black Is How I Feel on the Inside' t-shirt" https://t.co/o9YrqbhUYL — Elissa Ball (@ElissaBall) March 16, 2017

When I wear a shirt with Morrissey's face on, it's because I feel like a entitled dumbass on the inside.https://t.co/DHsSd9OfjH — Joel Quizon (@joelquiz) March 15, 2017

However, not everyone agrees. One Twitter user writing to an outlet: "You clearly understand nothing of what James Baldwin stood for. Not a racist t-shirt at all if you know the subject."

@FACTmag You clearly understand nothing of what James Baldwin stood for. Not a racist t-shirt at all if you know the subject. — JB (@jonbarker164) March 15, 2017

Morrissey is yet to comment on the controversy, and the T-shirt appears to still be on sale at Mporium for £25.