Morrissey Turned Down A Gorillaz Collaboration

Morrissey T-Shirt Pulled From Online Shop Following Criticism
The top featured an image of James Baldwin with The Smiths lyrics: “I wear black on the outside, 'cause black is how I feel on the inside".
Skip to Content
Get into the music
According to reports, The Smiths man decided against working with the animated band after a "month long email exchange".
Morrissey turned down the chance to work with Gorillaz.
Their forthcoming Humanz album - which is set for release on 28 April - boasts collaborations with the likes of Pusha T, Rag'n'Bone Man and Grace Jones, but it could have included the former Smiths frontman.
As Pitchfork reports, a new interview with Q magazine, the Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett revealed that Morrissey was in talks to feature on the record, but after "a month long email exchange" the Panic singer decided against it.
Also set to feature were the likes of Sade and Dionne Warwick- who in the end changed her mind, because the lyrics conflicted with her religious beliefs.
Jamie Hewlett also revealed that a Gorillaz TV show was in the works, which would feature a 10-episode series of the animated band.
The top featured an image of James Baldwin with The Smiths lyrics: “I wear black on the outside, 'cause black is how I feel on the inside".
The merchandise, which features James Baldwin, also reads: “I wear black on the outside, 'cause black is how I feel on the inside".
The Love Me singer has revealed his aspirations for The 1975's third album.
The film was originally titled Steven, after The Smiths frontman's first name.
1pm - 4pm
Text 83936
Kaiser Chiefs Everyday I Love You Less And Less
The Libertines Can't Stand Me Now
Green Day Time Of Your Life (Good Riddance)
Comments
Powered by Facebook