Morrissey Talks Manchester Attack, Slams Queen & Politicians

The Smiths man, who turned 58 on the day of the atrocity, has received mixed responses-with many reminding him of slain MP Jo Cox.
Morrissey has taken to social media to speak about the Manchester terror attack, which saw 22 people killed and many more injured at the Manchester Arena.
The Smiths legend took to his official Facebook page to talk about the atrocity - which occurred on his 58th Birthday - and took aim at the Queen, Theresa May and Sadiq Khan, writing: "Celebrating my birthday in Manchester as news of the Manchester Arena bomb broke. The anger is monumental.
For what reason will this ever stop?"
See his full statement here:
The Suedehead singer added: "Theresa May says such attacks "will not break us", but her own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble, and she evidently does not need to identify any young people today in Manchester morgues. Also, "will not break us" means that the tragedy will not break her, or her policies on immigration. The young people of Manchester are already broken - thanks all the same, Theresa. Sadiq Khan says "London is united with Manchester", but he does not condemn Islamic State - who have claimed responsibility for the bomb. The Queen receives absurd praise for her 'strong words' against the attack, yet she does not cancel today's garden party at Buckingham Palace - for which no criticism is allowed in the Britain of free press. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an "extremist". An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?
"In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private. Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections.
"Morrissey
23 May 2017."
The Smiths man's comments have received a mixed response, with some agreeing with the singer, and others claiming his note was "borderline racist," while others pointed out the fate slain politician Jo Cox, who was shot and stabbed in 2016.
See some of their responses below:
