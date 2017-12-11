Morrissey forced to cancel another headlining slot

11 December 2017, 14:26

Morrissey 2017

The former Smiths frontman has blamed "illness" for the cancellation.

The 'Everyday is Like Sunday' hitmaker axed his latest performance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas show in Los Angeles, which was due to take place last night (10.12.17), because of "illness".

A KROQ statement read: "It is with great regret that we must inform you that Morrissey's performance for Sunday night's show has been cancelled due to illness. Earlier this week the tour's performances in Philadelphia and Boston were also forced to be canceled, but it was hoped that conditions would improve for the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas performance to continue as scheduled. (sic)"

The statement added: "Morrissey's team and KROQ apologize greatly for this disappointment and Morrissey looks forward to making it up to the Los Angeles fans as soon as possible. (sic)"

Despite the news, The Killers softened the blow somewhat for fans of The Smiths frontman by performing the band's hit 'This Charming Man' at the event, which took place at The Forum.

Other groups who performed over the two-day spectacle - run by the Los Angeles radio station KROQ-FM - included Muse, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age, Thirty Seconds to Mars and The Lumineers.

Morrissey's latest cancellation comes after he had to axe gigs in Philadelphia and Boston last week.

The annual KROQ-FM has also made headlines this weekend after Josh Homme from Queens Of The Stone Age kicked the camera of a female photographer during the band's set. Watch his apology below.

Morrissey Tickets

Morrissey
  • 3Arena
    Dublin
  • Tue 20 feb '18
    18:30
  • from £69.50
  • Buy Now

Morrissey
  • AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena
    Aberdeen
  • Fri 16 feb '18
    18:30
  • from £49.50
  • Buy Now

Morrissey
  • The SSE Hydro
    Glasgow
  • Sat 17 feb '18
    18:30
  • from £49.50
  • Buy Now

Morrissey
  • Metro Radio Arena
    Newcastle Upon Tyne
  • Fri 23 feb '18
    18:00
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Morrissey
  • First Direct Arena
    Leeds
  • Sat 24 feb '18
    18:00
  • from £0
  • Buy Now

Morrissey
  • Genting Arena
    Birmingham
  • Tue 27 feb '18
    18:00
  • from £35
  • Buy Now

Morrissey Songs

Morrissey Latest

See more Morrissey Latest

Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage

WATCH: Morrissey Dances In Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage Video
Morrissey in concert Brazil March 2012

WATCH: Morrissey Vows Never To Do A Print Interview Again

Morrissey press image 2017

Morrissey: "I Spearheaded The Movement" Towards Gender Fluidity
Albums Of The Year 2017

The 30 Best New Albums Of 2017

Morrissey press image 2017

Morrissey Adds New Show To 2018 UK Tour