Morrissey's Childhood Friend Slams Biopic As "Historical Fiction"

Morrissey's childhood friend has slammed a forthcoming biopic England Is Mine.

The Smiths man's early life will be explored in the upcoming film, but the star's old pal has blasted the project following the release of its trailer, calling the description of Morrissey's upbringing is "rather insulting".

Maker wrote in a lengthy statement on his official Facebook page: "According to the trailer of 'England Is Mine', Morrissey was an autistic, retiring creature with both curly hair and a natural crimp, who had to be physically pushed into becoming a singer by a well-meaning friend (one who did not actually communicate with Morrissey throughout The Smiths' success).

He adds: "Worse, they have put him in a green duffle coat and given him not one line of the Morrissyean wit we have all come to know. It is not a biopic, but historical fiction. A strange move, considering that those formative years have been so abundantly well-documented."

Maker even urged Morrissey's mother Elizabeth Dwyer to sue director Mark Gill and producers Baldwin Li and Orian Williams.

He added: "I knew him then, and I knew the house at 384 Kings Road. Morrissey's mother should sue the filmmakers on their misrepresentation of her curtaining, alone. But the fact is, this is not Morrissey."

Maker - who penned penned a biography about his own formative years as a singer, lyricist, writer in the 1980s titled AutoFellatio - said he was relieved not to be included.

He went on: "If they can portray the protagonist as a person with crimped hair who relies upon guiding hands on shoulders, to thrust him through life's revolving doors, then I am merely someone who, miraculously, managed to venture further than the NO BALL GAMES sign posted adjacent to my bedroom window."

Meanhwhile, last week it was revealed that the film would be set for general release

Jack Lowden (Dunkirk, War And Peace) portrays a young Stephen Morrissey in the clip, while Jessica Brown Findlay is seen playing the part of his friend the punk poet Linder Sterling.

The biopic will also be screened on the last day of the Edinburgh International Film Festival on Sunday 2 July.

Mark Adams, the Artistic Director of the festival, said: “Morrissey is definitively one of Britain’s most iconic artists, and we are delighted to be exploring the enigma of his incredible life story on closing night with the world premiere of ENGLAND IS MINE.”

The festival's website perviously debuted pictures from the biopic in May, featuring Lowden, Findlay and Kynaston.

