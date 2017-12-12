Morrissey Issues Official Statement On Trump & Spacey Comments

The former Smiths frontman has taken to social media to address his recent interview and reaffirm his promise to never speak to print media again.

Morrissey has released an official statement following reports he'd made controversial comments about the likes of Donald Trump and Kevin Spacey.

In a recent interview with German outlet Der Speigel, The Smiths man was quoted as saying he would kill the US President, while also reportedly claiming The West Wing actor was "needlessly attacked" over sexual harassment claims.

However, for the second time Morrissey has spoken out against the outlet, this time opting to release an official statement on his Facebook page.

The statement begins: "A few weeks ago I foolishly allowed Germany’s Der Spiegel into my life. Since they eagerly flew from beloved Berlin to beloved Los Angeles in order to talk and laugh, I assumed a common understanding"

See it in full below:

Morrissey continued: "Would I kill Donald Trump? No, never. Would I support Kevin Spacey’s private proclivities? No, never. Would I ever support abuse of children? No, never. Would I support sexual harassment? No, never. Would I support rape? No, never. Would Der Spiegel convey my views fairly? No, never. Would I ever again speak to print media? No, never.”



The Spent The Day In Bed singer added: “In the world of music, as with politics, if you show any signs of being able to make a difference, you will be blocked, and you will have your arms tugged out from their sockets. In the same world of music, if you have nothing to say, if your brain is a mental frost and if your pointless songs are the eyes of a dead fish, then your number 1 position awaits unasked, and your five-star reviews shall keep the press alive. Music is eternity, and the call of 2018 is the time to be new and different. But you must forget the print media who are infatuated with their own reflection and do not want yours.

“Be eggless and brainless and cloudy and crap, and they’ll usher you through like a little bag of dung. Can you hear the wind between each ear?”

He concluded: "Meanwhile, our requests to Der Speigel for un-chopped, un fiddled with audio of their interview with me has been refused. Let that alone be your answer."

Morrissey previously addressed the interview at his gig at Chicago's Riviera Theatre in November.

Watch the moment below:

Speaking to the 2,500 strong crowd, he said: "Let me just say this: That was the last print interview I will ever do.”

The Spent The Day singer added: “Unless you see the words form in my mouth and then you see or hear the words come out of my mouth... Please, if you don’t see that, I didn’t say them.”