WATCH: Morrissey Dances In Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage Video

Morrissey - Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage (Official Video) 03:41

Watch the former Smiths frontman's sprightly new video.

Morrissey has released the video for his 60s-inspired Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up on the Stage promo.

Watch it above.

The track is the second cut to be taken from his Low In High School album, following lead track Spent The Day In Bed.

Meanwhile, last week Morrissey vowed to never do a print interview again.

Watch his speech to the crowd here:

A post shared by Robin (@robindabank) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:06pm PST

The Smiths man came under fire recently after it was reported in Der Spiegel that he said Kevin Spacey was "needlessly attacked" following his sexual assault allegations.

A translation of the interview also suggested that Morrissey said some victims were "simply disappointed".

However, speaking out at his gig at Chicago's Riviera Theatre on Saturday (25 November), Morrissey addressed the reports.

Speaking to the crowds he said: "Let me just say this: That was the last print interview I will ever do.”

The Spent The Day singer added: “Unless you see the words form in my mouth and then you see or hear the words come out of my mouth... Please, if you don’t see that, I didn’t say them.”

Morrissey also somewhat credited himself with influencing gender and sexual fluidity.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, he said: "It's extraordinary. People seem to be very relaxed by it...

"I spearheaded the movement. I know no other way, so nothing has changed for me, but the rest of the world leaps on.

"I am pleased because I want people to be happy. There is an expiration date on our lives on this planet. You have to be yourself and hopefully get some happiness from it.

The Suedehead star added a fourth and final London date to his UK tour at London's O2 Academy Brixton, with tickets going on sale last Friday (24 November).

See Morrissey's full 2018 UK tour dates below:

16 February – Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

17 February – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

20 February – Dublin, 3Arena

23 February – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

24 February – Leeds, First Direct Arena

27 February – Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 2018

1 March - London 02 Academy Brixton

3 March - Brighton, Brighton Centre SOLD OUT

7 March - London, Royal Albert Hall SOLD OUT

9 March – London, Alexandra Palace SOLD OUT

10 March – London, London Palladium SOLD OUT







