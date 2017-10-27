Morrissey Announces 2018 UK Tour

27 October 2017, 09:00

Morrissey press image 2017

Find out where The Smiths legend will be touring his Low In High School album next year.

Morrissey will be embarking on tour dates across the UK in 2018.

The Smiths legend will take his forthcoming eleventh solo album across the length and breadth of Britain in a tour which will culminate in shows at London's Royal Albert Hall and London's Alexandra Palace.

Morrissey UK tour poster embargoed

Tickets go on sale on Friday 3 November 2017 from 10am.

Morrissey Songs

