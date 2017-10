LISTEN: Morrissey Unveils I Wish You Lonely track

The track is the next cut to come from his forthcoming Low In High School album.

Morrissey has shared a new track from his upcoming album.

Listen to I Wish You Lonely here:

The track follows lead single Spent The Day In Bed, which stars British footballer Joey Barton in its accompanying video.

Watch it below:

Low In High School is set for release on 17 November 2017.

Photo credit: JF DIORIO/DPA/PA Images