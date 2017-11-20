Morrissey Under Fire Over Claims Kevin Spacey Was "Needlessly Attacked"

The likes of Garbage have hit out at the former Smiths frontman, following reports he claimed allegations against the actor didn't seem "very credible".

Morrissey has reportedly claimed Kevin Spacey has been "needlessly attacked" over an allegation of sexual misconduct.

The 58-year-old singer thinks it's "ridiculous" that the Hollywood actor was replaced in forthcoming film All the Money in the World in the wake of sexual harassment allegations made against him.

The Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp has alleged The Usual Suspects actor tried to seduce him at a party in his house in 1986 when he was just 14, a claim which Spacey said he was "beyond horrified" to hear, but didn't remember.

As reported by The AV Club, in an interview with German outlet Der Spiegel, The Smiths man said: "I think that's ridiculous. As far as I know, he was in the bedroom with a 14-year-old.

"Kevin Spacey was 26, the boy 14. In that case, you ask yourself where the parents of the boy were? You ask yourself whether the boy sensed what could happen.

"I don't know how things are with you, but I have never been in situations like these in my youth. Never.

"I was always aware of what could happen. If you're in somebody's bedroom, you need to be aware of where that could lead.

"Because of that, all of that doesn't seem very credible to me. To me it seems as if Spacey was needlessly attacked."

As well as Spacey - who offered an apology over the alleged incident, despite insisting he didn't remember it - Morrissey has also said to have spoken about the multiple sexual misconduct allegations made against producer Harvey Weinstein - but insisted he hates "sexual situations that are forced upon someone".

So far, Garbage have have hit out at the singer, writing: "Morrissey has lost the fucking plot. Weinstein + Spacey unfairly attacked? For rape, sexual abuse+coercion etc. Fuck U Morrissey! Fuck YOU."

Speaking about stars who have claimed they were victims of incidents in hotel rooms with the movie mogul, Morrissey added: "The people know exactly what is happening and they are playing along.

"Afterwards they find it embarrassing or they didn't like it. And then they turn it around and say, 'I've been attacked, I've been surprised,

I was dragged into the room'.

"But if everything had gone just fine and made possible a great career, they wouldn't talk about it.

"I hate rape. I hate sexual assault. I hate sexual situations that are forced upon someone.

"But in very many of these cases, you look at the circumstances and you think that the person, who is called a victim, is simply disappointed."

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.