The Hollywood Bowl To Go Meat-Free For Morrissey

The Los Angeles venue is set to go completely vegetarian for the first time in its history for The Smiths legend.

Vendors at the Hollywood Bowl will only sell meat-free products during Morrissey's gigs.

The Meat Is Murder singer is set to play the famous venue from 10-11 of November, and in an attempt to mirror The Smiths legend's vegan lifestyle, they've agreed to go completely vegetarian on both nights-though some dishes will contain cheese and other animal products.

As NME reports, according to a press release, the likes of falafel burgers, potato tacos, veggie sandwiches, roasted vegetable “farmer’s plates” and avocado toast will be on sale.

Box seat crowd members will be offered a “vegetarian Moroccan feast for two” with hummus, spiced carrot salad, labneh, grilled market vegetables and an olive oil cake for dessert.

Audience members are however allowed to bring in their own food, so the gig itself may not be entirely vegetarian.

Meanwhile, tickets for Morrissey's UK and Ireland tour went on sale last Friday, with his dates at the Brighton Centre and London's Royal Albert Hall already sold out.

Watch Morrissey's tour video:

See Morrissey's 2018 UK Tour dates here:

February 2018

16 – Aberdeen BHGE Arena

17 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

20– Dublin3Arena

23– Newcastle Metro Arena Arena

24– Leeds First Direct Arena

27 – Birmingham Genting Arena

March 2018

3 – Brighton Brighton Centre

7 – London Royal Albert Hall

9 – London Alexandra Palace

Photo credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images