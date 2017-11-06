The Hollywood Bowl To Go Meat-Free For Morrissey

6 November 2017, 14:49

Morrissey performing in 2017

The Los Angeles venue is set to go completely vegetarian for the first time in its history for The Smiths legend.

Vendors at the Hollywood Bowl will only sell meat-free products during Morrissey's gigs.

The Meat Is Murder singer is set to play the famous venue from 10-11 of November, and in an attempt to mirror The Smiths legend's vegan lifestyle, they've agreed to go completely vegetarian on both nights-though some dishes will contain cheese and other animal products. 

As NME reports, according to a press release, the likes of falafel burgers, potato tacos, veggie sandwiches, roasted vegetable “farmer’s plates” and avocado toast will be on sale.

Box seat crowd members will be offered a “vegetarian Moroccan feast for two” with hummus, spiced carrot salad, labneh, grilled market vegetables and an olive oil cake for dessert.

Audience members are however allowed to bring in their own food, so the gig itself may not be entirely vegetarian.

Meanwhile, tickets for Morrissey's UK and Ireland tour went on sale last Friday, with his dates at the Brighton Centre and London's Royal Albert Hall already sold out.

Buy TIckets

Watch Morrissey's tour video:

See Morrissey's 2018 UK Tour dates here:

February 2018

16 – Aberdeen BHGE Arena

17 – Glasgow The SSE Hydro

20– Dublin3Arena

23– Newcastle Metro Arena Arena 

24– Leeds First Direct Arena

27 – Birmingham Genting Arena 

 

March 2018 

3 – Brighton Brighton Centre

7 – London Royal Albert Hall

9 – London Alexandra Palace 

Photo credit:  Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

Trending On Radio X

U2 2015

U2 To Play Trafalgar Square For Pre-MTV EMAs Party

Liam Gallagher and Shane McGowan

Liam Gallagher Replies To Claims He's Shane McGowan's Drinking Buddy
Ozzy Osbourne press shot

Ozzy Osbourne For Download Festival 2017

Stereophonics Kelly Jones at YNot Festival 2017

Kelly Jones Considered Quitting Music After Bataclan & Death Of Idol

Morrissey Tickets

Morrissey
  • 3Arena
    Dublin
  • Tue 20 feb '18
    18:30
  • from £69.50
  • Buy Now

Morrissey Songs

Morrissey Latest

See more Morrissey Latest

Get Morrissey To The Gig

QUIZ: Can You Get Morrissey To The Gig?

Morrissey press image 2017

How To Get Tickets For Morrissey's 2018 Tour Dates

Smiths Singles Sleeves

The Greatest Smiths Lyrics

Morrissey So Paolo 2012

LISTEN: Morrissey Unveils I Wish You Lonely track

Morrissey and Joey Barton in Spent The Day In Bed

WATCH: Morrissey Unveils Spent The Day In Bed Video Featuring Joey Barton