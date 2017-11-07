Morrissey Announces Next Single From Low In High School

7 November 2017, 09:52

Morrissey on Graham Norton in London 2017

Tune into Radio X with Gordon Smart tonight from 7pm to hear Morrissey's Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage.

Morrissey has unveiled the title and artwork behind his next single.

Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage is the second track to come from his forthcoming album, which is set for release on 17 November 2017.

See his announcement below:

The track follows the release of his eleventh studio album's lead single, Spent The Day In Bed, which features footballer Joey Barton in its video.

Watch it here:

To hear Morrissey's second track live on-air, tune into Gordon Smart tonight from Radio X.

Tickets for Morrissey's UK and Ireland tour also went on sale last Friday (3 November), and due to popular demand he's added further date at the London Palladium.

Buy TIckets

Watch Morrissey's tour trailer here:

 
Meanwhile, the Hollywood Bowl is set to go entirely meat-free for the first time.
 
The Meat Is Murder singer is set to play the famous venue from 10-11 of November, and vendors will only sell vegetarian products over the two nights. 
 

