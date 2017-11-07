Morrissey Announces Next Single From Low In High School

Now Playing
7 November 2017, 09:52
Tune into Radio X with Gordon Smart tonight from 7pm to hear Morrissey's Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage.
Morrissey has unveiled the title and artwork behind his next single.
Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage is the second track to come from his forthcoming album, which is set for release on 17 November 2017.
See his announcement below:
Tomorrow... pic.twitter.com/u0b8XXZtF6— Morrissey (@officialmoz) November 6, 2017
The track follows the release of his eleventh studio album's lead single, Spent The Day In Bed, which features footballer Joey Barton in its video.
Watch it here:
Alexandra Palace is sold out! Due to overwhelming demand, London Palladium show has been added Sat, March 10. On sale this Friday at 10am. pic.twitter.com/Ng7lPTOMUr— Morrissey (@officialmoz) November 6, 2017