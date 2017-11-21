Morrissey Adds New Show To 2018 UK Tour

Find out where else the former Smiths frontman will be headed next year.

Morrissey has added a final London date to his 2018 UK Tour, playing a gig at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Due to phenomenal demand, the former Smiths frontman will now play a show at the famous south London venue on Thursday 1 March next year.

The show will give the Spent The Day In Bed singer his fourth live date in the capital city, where he will also visit London's Royal Albert Hall, Alexandra Palace and the London Palladium.

Tickets for the new Brixton show will go on sale this Friday 24 November.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the release of his Low In High School album last week, Morrissey opened up a pop-up shop in Camden.

Thank you London. Pop up store open all weekend. #LowInHighSchool pic.twitter.com/W3J7KYzJwR — Morrissey (@officialmoz) November 17, 2017

See Morrissey's full 2018 UK tour dates below:

16 February – Aberdeen, BHGE Arena

17 February – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

20 February – Dublin, 3Arena

23 February – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

24 February – Leeds, First Direct Arena

27 February – Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 2018

1 March - London 02 Academy Brixton

3 March - Brighton, Brighton Centre SOLD OUT

7 March - London, Royal Albert Hall SOLD OUT

9 March – London, Alexandra Palace SOLD OUT

10 March – London, London Palladium SOLD OUT