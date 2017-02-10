WATCH: Maximo Park Launch Risk To Exist Video For Migrant Charity

Maximo Park Return With Risk To Exist Album And Single
Frontman Paul Smith told Radio X fans can expect some "groovier moments" and "more socially-minded lyrics" on the new record.
All proceeds from the single will be donated to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station's search-and-rescue efforts at sea.
Maximo Park have launched a new video for their Risk To Exist single in support of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS).
The powerful visuals chart the struggles of migrants at sea and document the organisation's efforts to help them.
Watch it here:
This track, in particular, is the band's response to the Foreign Office’s decision in 2014 to stop supporting search-and-rescue operations in the Mediterranean because, it claimed, saving lives encouraged illegal immigration.
This video comes after Coldplay announced their partnership with the organisation, and launched a similar video for Parachutes album track Don't Panic.
See their video here:
.@moas_eu rescue 1000s who risk death searching for a better life. We’re proud to support their life-saving work. https://t.co/Q6BQ0rbsY2 pic.twitter.com/PF9OUo2jYx— Coldplay (@coldplay) February 2, 2017
As Rolling Stone reports, frontman Chris Martin said of the announcement: "Every year, MOAS rescue thousands of people who risk death at sea while searching for a better life".
He added: "But for an accident of geography, those people could be us and we could be them. For this reason, we're proud to support MOAS' life-saving work."
Visit moas.eu/patrons to donate to the organisation.
