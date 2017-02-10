WATCH: Maximo Park Launch Risk To Exist Video For Migrant Charity

10th February 2017, 10:00

All proceeds from the single will be donated to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station's search-and-rescue efforts at sea.

Maximo Park press image 2017

Maximo Park have launched a new video for their Risk To Exist single in support of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS).

The powerful visuals chart the struggles of migrants at sea and document the organisation's efforts to help them.

Watch it here: 

This track, in particular, is the band's response to the Foreign Office’s decision in 2014 to stop supporting search-and-rescue operations in the Mediterranean because, it claimed, saving lives encouraged illegal immigration. 

All band proceeds from the sale of the single will be donated to MOAS' search-and-rescue efforts at sea.

This video comes after Coldplay announced their partnership with the organisation, and launched a similar video for Parachutes album track Don't Panic.

See their video here:

As Rolling Stone reports, frontman Chris Martin  said of the announcement: "Every year, MOAS rescue thousands of people who risk death at sea while searching for a better life".

He added: "But for an accident of geography, those people could be us and we could be them. For this reason, we're proud to support MOAS' life-saving work."

Visit moas.eu/patrons  to donate to the organisation.

