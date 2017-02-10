WATCH: Maximo Park Launch Risk To Exist Video For Migrant Charity

Maximo Park have launched a new video for their Risk To Exist single in support of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS).

The powerful visuals chart the struggles of migrants at sea and document the organisation's efforts to help them.

Watch it here:

This track, in particular, is the band's response to the Foreign Office’s decision in 2014 to stop supporting search-and-rescue operations in the Mediterranean because, it claimed, saving lives encouraged illegal immigration.

All band proceeds from the sale of the single will be donated to MOAS' search-and-rescue efforts at sea.

This video comes after Coldplay announced their partnership with the organisation, and launched a similar video for Parachutes album track Don't Panic.

See their video here:

.@moas_eu rescue 1000s who risk death searching for a better life. We’re proud to support their life-saving work. https://t.co/Q6BQ0rbsY2 pic.twitter.com/PF9OUo2jYx — Coldplay (@coldplay) February 2, 2017