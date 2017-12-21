Richey Edwards' Sister Appeals For Information Ahead Of 50th Birthday

21 December 2017, 17:33

Richey Edwards Manic Street Preachers

The sibling of the Manic Street Preachers guitarist has discussed coping with his disappearance since 1995, and the significance of his milestone birthday this year.

The sister of Richey Edwards has appealed for any information about him 22 years on from his disappearance.

The Manics Street Preachers' guitarist - who would be celebrating his 50th Birthday on Thursday (22 December) - left his fans and loved ones bereft when he disappeared, aged 27, on 1 February 1995.

Rachel Edwards appeared on ITV's Lorraine today (21 December) to talk about her work with The Missing People's Choir, and reveal how music has helped her cope with the loss of her brother.

Despite Richey Edwards his body was never found, and Rachel asked anyone who knows anything to "come forward". 

As The Metro reports, Rachel said: "On the 22nd December my brother would have been 50 years old, so another milestone birthday gone. We don’t know where he is."

Rachel, who also described Christmas as an "emotive" time of year also praised The Missing People's Choir, saying: "The power of music has been beneficial. We never thought we would generate so much interest and awareness. 

"The Missing People charity offer a provision where someone can ring in and just let them know. Even if they don’t want us to know, but let us know that they’re okay."

Click here to find out more about or contact The Missing People's Choir.

Photo credit: David Tonge/Getty Images

