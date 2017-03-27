Manic Street Preachers Announce Bristol Show

Music That Changed The World: The 50 Greatest Protest Songs
Frustrated by the system? Nervous about current events? Brow-beaten by The Man? Music is the answer. Radio X picks fifty of the greatest songs about struggle.
The Welsh legends are to play Bristol Sounds this June.
Manic Street Preachers have announced a huge show as part of Bristol Sounds on 22 June.
The band will perform at Canons Marsh Ampitheatre on Bristol Harbourside, with special guests British Sea Power and The Anchoress.
The Manics headline @Bristol_Sounds on 22nd June, with special guests @BSPOfficial and @The_Anchoress . Tix on sale 9am 31st March pic.twitter.com/FafvETTGtK— ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) March 27, 2017
The trio have recently announced a special deluxe edition of their eighth studio album Send Away the Tigers to mark its 10th anniversary.
Tickets for the show go onsale at 9am on Friday 31 March.
Also playing special midsummer shows between 21 and 24 June are Bonobo, Craig David and Hacienda Classical featuring Graeme Park, Peter Hook and special guests.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
