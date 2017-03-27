Manic Street Preachers Announce Bristol Show

27th March 2017, 11:16

The Welsh legends are to play Bristol Sounds this June.

Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers have announced a huge show as part of Bristol Sounds on 22 June.

The band will perform at Canons Marsh Ampitheatre on Bristol Harbourside, with special guests British Sea Power and The Anchoress.

The trio have recently announced a special deluxe edition of their eighth studio album Send Away the Tigers to mark its 10th anniversary.

Tickets for the show go onsale at 9am on Friday 31 March.

Also playing special midsummer shows between 21 and 24 June are Bonobo, Craig David and Hacienda Classical featuring Graeme Park, Peter Hook and special guests.

