WATCH: Manic Street Preachers Announce New Album & 2018 UK Tour

The Welsh rockers have confirmed the details of their Resistance Is Futile LP and announced the biggest series of UK dates in over 10 years.

Manic Street Preachers have announced their return along with the details of their 13th studio album.

The Welsh band - comprised of James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore - will release their next studio effort, Resistance Is Futile, on 6 April 2018.

Watch their teaser video here:

'Resistance Is Futile', Manic Street Preachers's new album, is released 6th Apr 2018. Pre-order from the online store before 12pm 21st Nov for access to presale tix to see the band live in 2018. Presale opens 9.30am Weds 22 Nov gen sale opens 9.30am 24 Nov https://t.co/uxp9Yo7BDr pic.twitter.com/89cZ5OnwyM — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) November 17, 2017

The band said: “The main themes of Resistance is Futile are memory and loss; forgotten history; confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration.

"It’s obsessively melodic - in many ways referencing both the naive energy of Generation Terrorists and the orchestral sweep of Everything Must Go. After delay and difficulties getting started, the record has come together really quickly over the last few months through a surge of creativity and some old school hard work.”

The Manics have also announced a huge UK tour for next year, which includes two homecoming Welsh dates in Llandudno and Cardiff.

See their full dates below:

23 April NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

25 April GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro Arena

27 April BIRMINGHAM, Arena

28 April MANCHESTER, Arena

1 May LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru Arena

2 May LEEDS, First Direct Arena

4 May LONDON, The SSE Arena Wembley

5 May CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena