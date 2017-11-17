WATCH: Manic Street Preachers Announce New Album & 2018 UK Tour

17 November 2017, 11:22

The Welsh rockers have confirmed the details of their Resistance Is Futile LP and announced the biggest series of UK dates in over 10 years.

Manic Street Preachers have announced their return along with the details of their 13th studio album.

The Welsh band - comprised of James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Sean Moore - will release their next studio effort, Resistance Is Futile, on 6 April 2018.

Watch their teaser video here:

The band said: “The main themes of Resistance is Futile are memory and loss; forgotten history; confused reality and art as a hiding place and inspiration. 

"It’s obsessively melodic - in many ways referencing both the naive energy of Generation Terrorists and the orchestral sweep of Everything Must Go. After delay and difficulties getting started, the record has come together really quickly over the last few months through a surge of creativity and some old school hard work.”

The Manics have also announced a huge UK tour for next year, which includes two homecoming Welsh dates in Llandudno and Cardiff.

See their full dates below: 

23 April     NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

25 April     GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro Arena

27 April     BIRMINGHAM, Arena

28 April     MANCHESTER, Arena

  1 May      LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru Arena

  2 May      LEEDS, First Direct Arena

  4 May      LONDON, The SSE Arena Wembley

  5 May      CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena

