See Manic Street Preachers Play International Blue In 1 Take

With Welsh trio set to release their thirteenth album, Resistance Is Futile, the band played an amazing session for Gordon Smart - watch the clip shot all in one continuous take!

Manic Street Preachers have returned with what’s, incredibly, their thirteenth album. Over the past three decades, the band have forged a career combining thought-provoking and challenging lyrics with anthemic guitar rock.

The band claim the new album, Resistance Is Futile, is “obsessive melodic” and that the themes this time out are around memory and loss. Lead single International Blue was released at the tail end of 2017 - watch the band play the song in the Radio X session studio above.

Nicky Wire says of International Blue: “I’d been digesting the lyric for five years, since being in Nice and finally joining the dots between Yves Klein’s International Klein Blue and the vast open blue of the Mediterranean Sea.

“It was a moment of connection that felt perfectly natural – not forced or intellectualised. A different kind of enrichment that feels increasingly difficult to find. The track itself is carried by the kind of naïve energy that powered Motorcycle Emptiness.”

Session audio produced, engineered and mixed by Chris Denman. With thanks to KitMapper.

Manic Street Preachers - Resistance Is Futile track listing:

People Give In International Blue Distant Colours Vivian Dylan & Caitlin Liverpool Revisited Sequels of Forgotten Wars Hold Me Like a Heaven In Eternity Broken Algorithms A Song for the Sadness The Left Behind

The release of Resistance Is Futile comes as the band prepare to head out on a major UK tour.

Manic Street Preachers 2018 UK Tour Dates:

23 April NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena 25 April GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro Arena 27 April BIRMINGHAM, Arena 28 April MANCHESTER, Arena 1 May LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru Arena 2 May LEEDS, First Direct Arena 4 May LONDON, The SSE Arena Wembley 5 May CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena