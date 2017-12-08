LISTEN: Manic Street Preachers Unveil New Single International Blue

Manic Street Preachers - International Blue (Lyric Video) 04:07

The band are back with their 13th studio album, Resistance Is Futile…

Manic Street Preachers have released a brand new track, International Blue as a teaser for their new album, Resistance Is Futile.

The track was inspired by the city of Nice in the mid-winter sun and the work of French artist Yves Klein, as he told Chris Moyles on the Radio X Breakfast Show.

Nicky Wire says of the track: “I’d been digesting the lyric for five years, since being in Nice and finally joining the dots between Yves Klein’s International Klein Blue and the vast open blue of the Mediterranean Sea.

“It was a moment of connection that felt perfectly natural – not forced or intellectualised. A different kind of enrichment that feels increasingly difficult to find. The track itself is carried by the kind of naïve energy that powered Motorcycle Emptiness.”

James Dean Bradfield added: “Often I just need a great title to set me off. Seeing the word blue struck a chord and set off memories of pure pop records we grew up with – things like the Story Of The Blues by Wah!, Moon Is Blue by Colourbox, Orange Juice’s Blue Boy and In Bluer Skies by Echo and the Bunnymen.

“I immediately thought of the kind of shiny freedom pop we used to hear on the radio as kids and that quickly became the MO in my head when writing. I just wanted to make a great Manic Street Preachers driving song; something that evoked the heat haze you see on empty open roads in America.”

The track is available from Friday 8 December, while the album, Resistance Is Futile, arrives on 6 April 2018.

The Manics have also announced a huge UK tour for next year, which includes two homecoming Welsh dates in Llandudno and Cardiff.

See their full dates below:

23 April NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

25 April GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro Arena

27 April BIRMINGHAM, Arena

28 April MANCHESTER, Arena

1 May LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru Arena

2 May LEEDS, First Direct Arena

4 May LONDON, The SSE Arena Wembley

5 May CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena