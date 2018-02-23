Manic Street Preachers On Bands Today: “We Had It Easier”

James Dean Bradfield and Nicky Wire have talked about what it takes to make it in the music industry now compared to when they formed.

Manic Street Preachers have revealed they "wouldn’t know how to start" when it comes to securing a record deal or marketing themselves today.

When asked by Radio X’s Gordon Smart if he thinks the likes of social media damages music or encourages songwriting in a different way, Nicky Wire said: “I think we had it easier because we had absolutism, we had focus…”

He added: “We sent out letters to journalists, certainly me and Richey (Edwards) could barely play at the time. But we had a plan, which we thought we could implement if we were really disciplined, and obviously a bit of talent as well.”

“I literally wouldn’t know how to start now. We get asked to do talks and and mentor and stuff like that, and everything I believe in is the exact opposite to what happens now”.

Frontman James Dean Bradfield added: “Things were much more tribal as well in terms of music when we were younger, and that made things easier…”

The band also discussed their “unlucky” 13th album, which is being released on 13 April 2018.

See their 2018 UK Tour dates:

23 April NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena

25 April GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro Arena

27 April BIRMINGHAM, Arena

28 April MANCHESTER, Arena

1 May LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru Arena

2 May LEEDS, First Direct Arena

4 May LONDON, The SSE Arena Wembley

5 May CARDIFF, Motorpoint Arena