WATCH: The Maccabees Play Intimate London Show

17th June 2017, 17:36

The Marks To Prove It outfit played a special charity gig at Omeara in aid of the MS Society.

The Maccabees at Omeara, London

Watch the crowd singalong to their Precious Time anthem above.

The Maccabees played a special benefit show as part of their farewell tour in London on Friday (16 June), with support from Mystery Jets and Imperial Daze. 

The sold-out show, which saw them perform to a tiny crowd of 350 at Omeara, took place to raise funds for the MS Society.

The Maccabees gig sold out sign

The Pelican five-piece played a career spanning set including the likes of Pelican, Precious Time and Toothpaste Kisses to an audience which boasted the likes of the Foals and Florence Welch. 

Watch more videos from the night here:

Marks To Prove It:

Play

The Maccabees - Marks To Prove It Omeara, London

See our clip from the band's intimate charity gig.

00:39

First Love: 

Play

The Maccabees - First Love at Omeara, London

See our clip from the band's intimate charity gig.

00:26

The Maccabees will go on to play their farewell tour dates, which kick off next Thursday in Birmingham.

See the full Maccabees farewell tour dates:

THURSDAY 22 JUNE - O2 INSTITUTE 1, BIRMINGHAM
FRIDAY 23 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, GLASGOW
SATURDAY 24 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, NEWCASTLE

TUESDAY 27 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT
WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT
THURSDAY 29 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON
FRIDAY 30 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT
SATURDAY 1 JULY - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT

