WATCH: The Maccabees Play Intimate London Show

Watch the crowd singalong to their Precious Time anthem above.

The Maccabees played a special benefit show as part of their farewell tour in London on Friday (16 June), with support from Mystery Jets and Imperial Daze.

The sold-out show, which saw them perform to a tiny crowd of 350 at Omeara, took place to raise funds for the MS Society.

The Pelican five-piece played a career spanning set including the likes of Pelican, Precious Time and Toothpaste Kisses to an audience which boasted the likes of the Foals and Florence Welch.

Marks To Prove It:

First Love:

The Maccabees will go on to play their farewell tour dates, which kick off next Thursday in Birmingham.

See the full Maccabees farewell tour dates:

THURSDAY 22 JUNE - O2 INSTITUTE 1, BIRMINGHAM

FRIDAY 23 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, GLASGOW

SATURDAY 24 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, NEWCASTLE

TUESDAY 27 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT

THURSDAY 29 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON

FRIDAY 30 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT

SATURDAY 1 JULY - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT