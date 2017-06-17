WATCH: The Maccabees Play Intimate London Show

Watch The Maccabees Dismiss Glastonbury 2017 Secret Set Rumours
According to reports, the band have taken themselves out of the running as Harry Styles rumours appear to be hotting up.
The Marks To Prove It outfit played a special charity gig at Omeara in aid of the MS Society.
Watch the crowd singalong to their Precious Time anthem above.
The Maccabees played a special benefit show as part of their farewell tour in London on Friday (16 June), with support from Mystery Jets and Imperial Daze.
The sold-out show, which saw them perform to a tiny crowd of 350 at Omeara, took place to raise funds for the MS Society.
The Pelican five-piece played a career spanning set including the likes of Pelican, Precious Time and Toothpaste Kisses to an audience which boasted the likes of the Foals and Florence Welch.
Watch more videos from the night here:
Marks To Prove It:
The Maccabees - Marks To Prove It Omeara, London
See our clip from the band's intimate charity gig.
00:39
First Love:
The Maccabees - First Love at Omeara, London
See our clip from the band's intimate charity gig.
00:26
The Maccabees will go on to play their farewell tour dates, which kick off next Thursday in Birmingham.
THURSDAY 22 JUNE - O2 INSTITUTE 1, BIRMINGHAM
FRIDAY 23 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, GLASGOW
SATURDAY 24 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, NEWCASTLE
TUESDAY 27 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT
WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT
THURSDAY 29 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON
FRIDAY 30 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT
SATURDAY 1 JULY - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT
