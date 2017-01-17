The Maccabees Announce Support For 2017 Farewell Shows

The Maccabees have confirmed Mystery Jets as their support for their 2017 farewell shows.

The Marks To Prove It five-piece, who announced their split last year, will be joined by their fellow Londoners on their last ever last dates as a band.

We're pleased to announce that our friends @mysteryjets will be supporting us at our farewell shows. pic.twitter.com/b0cWidS3Xa — The Maccabees (@themaccabees) January 17, 2017

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the First Love outfit said: "We're pleased to announce that our friends @mysteryjets will be supporting us at our farewell shows."

They added: "We have always been big fans of the Jets and first played together over 10 years ago. It's an honour that they'll join us for the last time."

The Something Like Happiness band will also be joined by Bristol five-piece Idles for their London shows only.

Very pleased to also have @idlesband on the bill for the London shows x — The Maccabees (@themaccabees) January 17, 2017

All dates to The Maccabees farewell shows are sold out except their date at London's Alexandra Palace on 29 June, which was added due to unprecedented demand.

See their full dates below:

Tuesday 27 June - Manchester O2 Apollo*SOLD OUT

Wednesday 28 June - Manchester O2 Apollo*SOLD OUT

Thursday 29 June - London's Alexandra Palace

Friday 30 June London's Alexandra Palace*SOLD OUT

Saturday 1 July - London's Alexandra Palace*SOLD OUT