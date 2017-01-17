The Maccabees Announce Support For 2017 Farewell Shows

17th January 2017, 10:13

The Marks To Prove it outfit will play their final live gigs in June and July next year.

The Maccabees 2015

The Maccabees have confirmed Mystery Jets as their support for their 2017 farewell shows.

The Marks To Prove It five-piece, who announced their split last year, will be joined by their fellow Londoners on their last ever last dates as a band. 

Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the First Love outfit said: "We're pleased to announce that our friends @mysteryjets will be supporting us at our farewell shows."

They added: "We have always been big fans of the Jets and first played together over 10 years ago. It's an honour that they'll join us for the last time."

The Something Like Happiness band will also be joined by Bristol five-piece Idles for their London shows only.

All dates to The Maccabees farewell shows are sold out except their date at London's Alexandra Palace on 29 June, which was added due to unprecedented demand.  

See their full dates below: 

Tuesday 27 June -  Manchester O2 Apollo*SOLD OUT
Wednesday 28 June - Manchester O2 Apollo*SOLD OUT
Thursday 29 June - London's Alexandra Palace
Friday 30 June London's Alexandra Palace*SOLD OUT
Saturday 1 July - London's Alexandra Palace*SOLD OUT  

