The Maccabees Announce Support For 2017 Farewell Shows

The Maccabees Add Third & Final London Date To Farewell Shows
The Marks To Prove It five-piece will play an extra date at London's Alexandra Palace on 29 June.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Marks To Prove it outfit will play their final live gigs in June and July next year.
The Maccabees have confirmed Mystery Jets as their support for their 2017 farewell shows.
The Marks To Prove It five-piece, who announced their split last year, will be joined by their fellow Londoners on their last ever last dates as a band.
We're pleased to announce that our friends @mysteryjets will be supporting us at our farewell shows. pic.twitter.com/b0cWidS3Xa— The Maccabees (@themaccabees) January 17, 2017
Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the First Love outfit said: "We're pleased to announce that our friends @mysteryjets will be supporting us at our farewell shows."
They added: "We have always been big fans of the Jets and first played together over 10 years ago. It's an honour that they'll join us for the last time."
The Something Like Happiness band will also be joined by Bristol five-piece Idles for their London shows only.
Very pleased to also have @idlesband on the bill for the London shows x— The Maccabees (@themaccabees) January 17, 2017
All dates to The Maccabees farewell shows are sold out except their date at London's Alexandra Palace on 29 June, which was added due to unprecedented demand.
Tuesday 27 June - Manchester O2 Apollo*SOLD OUT
Wednesday 28 June - Manchester O2 Apollo*SOLD OUT
Thursday 29 June - London's Alexandra Palace
Friday 30 June London's Alexandra Palace*SOLD OUT
Saturday 1 July - London's Alexandra Palace*SOLD OUT
The Marks To Prove It five-piece will play an extra date at London's Alexandra Palace on 29 June.
First love, last love!
The band have added a date at the Manchester Apollo next year.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
The Libertines Don't Look Back Into The Sun
Daft Punk Harder Better Faster Stronger
Comments
Powered by Facebook