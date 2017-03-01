The Maccabees Announce Extra Farewell Shows

Picture Gallery The Top 100 Indie Rock Love Songs Of All Time
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
The band will perform three warm up dates in Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle this June…
The Marks To Prove It band will play three “warm-up” shows in the days before their last gigs at the O2 Apollo Manchester and London’s Alexandra Palace in June.
Support at the shows will be South London singer-songwriter Matt Maltese.
We are playing a few warm-up shows, joining us will be the very brilliant @matthewmaltese . Get pre-sale tickets here https://t.co/NCKenpvi2c pic.twitter.com/yP6YwubniP— The Maccabees (@themaccabees) March 1, 2017
Felix White said of the group’s decision to split: “We're planning on these final shows being a huge celebration, thank you and goodbye to 14 years of writing, recording, playing and touring together.”
The full Maccabees farewell tour dates are as follows:
Support for the Manchester shows will be The Mystery Jets, while the two bands will be joined by Idles at the London dates.
Following a fan pre-sale, tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 9am on Friday 3 March . Tickets for the first Alexandra Palace date are also on sale now.
The Marks To Prove it outfit will play their final live gigs in June and July next year.
The Marks To Prove It five-piece will play an extra date at London's Alexandra Palace on 29 June.
