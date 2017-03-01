The Maccabees Announce Extra Farewell Shows

1st March 2017, 13:55

The band will perform three warm up dates in Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle this June…

The Maccabees

The Marks To Prove It band will play three “warm-up” shows in the days before their last gigs at the O2 Apollo Manchester and London’s Alexandra Palace in June. 

Support at the shows will be South London singer-songwriter Matt Maltese.

Felix White said of the group’s decision to split: “We're planning on these final shows being a huge celebration, thank you and goodbye to 14 years of writing, recording, playing and touring together.”

The full Maccabees farewell tour dates are as follows:

Thursday 22 June - O2 Institute 1, Birmingham
Friday 23 June - O2 Academy, Glasgow
Saturday 24 June - O2 Academy, Newcastle

Tuesday 27 June - Manchester O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT
Wednesday 28 June - Manchester O2 Apollo - SOLD OUT
Thursday 29 June - Alexandra Palace, London
Friday 30 June - Alexandra Palace, London - SOLD OUT
Saturday 1 July - Alexandra Palace, London - SOLD OUT

Support for the Manchester shows will be The Mystery Jets, while the two bands will be joined by Idles at the London dates.

Following a fan pre-sale, tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 9am on Friday 3 March . Tickets for the first Alexandra Palace date are also on sale now.

