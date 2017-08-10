The Maccabees To Release Career-Spanning Vinyl Collection

Watch WATCH: The Maccabees Play Intimate London Show
The Marks To Prove It outfit played a special charity gig at Omeara in aid of the MS Society.
The much-loved band, who split last month, are set to issue a final box set of pretty much everything they ever released.
The Maccabees are to release a limited edition vinyl collection of all their albums, plus bonus tracks and the Elephant Days documentary film.
The much-loved London band called it a day with some final gigs at Alexandra Palace at the end of June and the beginning of July.
Now, their label Fiction is to issued a box set that features their four studio albums - Colour It In, Wall Of Arms, Given To The Wild and Marks To Prove It - on heavyweight vinyl in a sleeve book.
The Maccabees Vinyl Box Set
00:09
Each LP features reworked original album art designed by the band’s long-term collaborator Matt de Jong and includes a special bonus tracks vinyl of acoustic versions, B-sides and an unreleased track from the Marks To Prove It album recording session.
A download card is also included featuring the albums, bonus tracks and a couple of additional rarities not found on the vinyl versions.
In addition to this, the documentary film Elephant Day is included within the collection on DVD, charting the making of their final album.
The collection is released on 20 October 2017 and is available to pre-order now.
Watch The Maccabees at one of their final shows this summer:
The Maccabees - Marks To Prove It Omeara, London
See our clip from the band's intimate charity gig.
00:39
According to reports, the band have taken themselves out of the running as Harry Styles rumours appear to be hotting up.
The Marks To Prove It outfit will play an extra special show on 16 June, with all profits going towards the charity.
