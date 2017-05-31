The Maccabees Announce Intimate Show In Aid Of MS Society

31st May 2017, 10:00

The Marks To Prove It outfit will play an extra special show on 16 June, with all profits going towards the charity.

The Maccabees have announced "one final" farewell show with Yala Records. 

The First Love five-piece, who are preparing to part ways this year, have various goodbye shows planned across the UK, and have now added a new intimate date at London's Omeara, with all profits going towards the MS society. 

The Pelican five-piece will play the intimate venue following acoustic sets from the Mystery Jets and Imperial Daze. 

Tickets will be available via the Yala! mailing list on Monday 5 June from 9am. 

The full Maccabees farewell tour dates are as now follows:

FRIDAY 16 JUNE - OMEARA, LONDON
THURSDAY 22 JUNE - O2 INSTITUTE 1, BIRMINGHAM
FRIDAY 23 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, GLASGOW
SATURDAY 24 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, NEWCASTLE

TUESDAY 27 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT
WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT
THURSDAY 29 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON
FRIDAY 30 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT
SATURDAY 1 JULY - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT

Support for the Manchester shows will be The Mystery Jets, while the two bands will be joined by Idles at the London dates.

