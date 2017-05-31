The Maccabees Announce Intimate Show In Aid Of MS Society

The Maccabees Announce Extra Farewell Shows
The band will perform three warm up dates in Birmingham, Glasgow and Newcastle this June…
The Marks To Prove It outfit will play an extra special show on 16 June, with all profits going towards the charity.
The Maccabees have announced "one final" farewell show with Yala Records.
The First Love five-piece, who are preparing to part ways this year, have various goodbye shows planned across the UK, and have now added a new intimate date at London's Omeara, with all profits going towards the MS society.
Tickets £30. Mon 5th 9am. All profits to MS Society. Only available via @yalarecords mailing list - sign up!! https://t.co/gU3JAO3ZAS pic.twitter.com/Pa1Rylxor4— The Maccabees (@themaccabees) May 31, 2017
The Pelican five-piece will play the intimate venue following acoustic sets from the Mystery Jets and Imperial Daze.
Tickets will be available via the Yala! mailing list on Monday 5 June from 9am.
The full Maccabees farewell tour dates are as now follows:
Support for the Manchester shows will be The Mystery Jets, while the two bands will be joined by Idles at the London dates.
