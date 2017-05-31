The Maccabees Announce Intimate Show In Aid Of MS Society

The Maccabees have announced "one final" farewell show with Yala Records.

The First Love five-piece, who are preparing to part ways this year, have various goodbye shows planned across the UK, and have now added a new intimate date at London's Omeara, with all profits going towards the MS society.

Tickets £30. Mon 5th 9am. All profits to MS Society. Only available via @yalarecords mailing list - sign up!! https://t.co/gU3JAO3ZAS pic.twitter.com/Pa1Rylxor4 — The Maccabees (@themaccabees) May 31, 2017

The Pelican five-piece will play the intimate venue following acoustic sets from the Mystery Jets and Imperial Daze.

Tickets will be available via the Yala! mailing list on Monday 5 June from 9am.

The full Maccabees farewell tour dates are as now follows:

FRIDAY 16 JUNE - OMEARA, LONDON

THURSDAY 22 JUNE - O2 INSTITUTE 1, BIRMINGHAM

FRIDAY 23 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, GLASGOW

SATURDAY 24 JUNE - O2 ACADEMY, NEWCASTLE

TUESDAY 27 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 28 JUNE - MANCHESTER O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT

THURSDAY 29 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON

FRIDAY 30 JUNE - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT

SATURDAY 1 JULY - ALEXANDRA PALACE, LONDON - SOLD OUT

Support for the Manchester shows will be The Mystery Jets, while the two bands will be joined by Idles at the London dates.