WATCH: The Libertines Support World Mental Health Day

The Time For Heroes rockers have shared links to CALM and retweeted their #DontBottleItUp video campaign featuring Love Island's Chris Hughes.

The Libertines have joined a list of high profile artists in supporting World Mental Health Day.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun outfit have taken to social media to help raise awareness for the issues, sharing a string of messages on Twitter which link to thecalmzone.net.

The band wrote: "Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay, and as such we'd like to draw your attention to @TheCALMzone at http://www.thecalmzone.net .

".@theCALMzone are dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK."

They added: "Gentlemen, boys... visit http://www.thecalmzone.net to get support, chat online, volunteer, fundraise, or just to learn more about what they do".

Gentlemen, boys... visit https://t.co/2rr7LKXOKq to get support, chat online, volunteer, fundraise, or just to learn more about what they do pic.twitter.com/f0qjPGgeyu — Libertines (@libertines) October 10, 2017

The Heart Of The Matter four-piece also retweeted CALM and TOPMAN's #DontBottleItUp video featuring Love Island's Chris Hughes, which parodies male fragrance to convey its powerful message.

Watch it here:

The #DontBottleItUp campaign aims to highlight how men across the UK often bottle up their emotions at the expense of their mental health.

It comes as new research by CALM shows that 84% of men in the UK say they bottle up their emotions with nearly half saying they suppress their emotions often or at least once day.

This even more stark for younger men, with almost two in three (63%) 18-24 year olds saying they regularly hide their true feelings

If you need help or know someone who does, visit www.thecalmzone.net or call the following numbers...

Nationwide: 0800 58 58 58

London: 0808 802 58 58