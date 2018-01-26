WATCH: The Libertines Unveil Hotel Name In First Look Video

Find out more about the band's new hotel/studio venture in Margate.

The Libertines have named their hotel The Albion Rooms, with an opening date and launch party soon to be announced.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have given fans a glimpse of what to expect in a behind-the-scenes video entitled First Day At the Albion Rooms.

Watch their clip above.

According to a press release, the terraced building boasts 10 "individually designed guest rooms, each with a distinctly Libertines’ style," and of course a studio which will be complete by next month.

Meanwhile, the band have commenced writing their fourth studio album, and will be inviting both fans and the world’s press to play a part in the creative process.

Once complete, the as-yet-untitled album which is set for release in summer 2018, will be played back to the media and launched with a party and show at The Albion Rooms.

To coincide with the news, The Libertines have launched a new web platform at thelibertines.com which will include, exclusive content charting progress of The Albion Rooms, recording sessions and glimpses of day to day life - think “Down and Out in Paris And London” via a pie and mash shop on Margate prom.

The new website will also offer a new and classic Libertines merchandise range, and opportunities for fans to become patrons of their new arthouse.

