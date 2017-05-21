WATCH: Jeremy Corbyn Gatecrashes The Libertines' Gig

Angie Bowie: “My Son Is Nothing To Do With Me”
The Labour leader made a surprise appearance on stage at their Wirral Live show last night.
Footage has emerged which sees Jeremy Corbyn appear at The Libertines' show on Saturday (20 May).
The rockers were set to play Tranmere FC's Prenton Park when the Labour leader appeared on stage and addressed the crowd.
Watch Corbyn in action below:
Jeremy Corbyn at Libertines gig - David Prescott video
01:46
Credit: Twitter/David Prescott
As reported by The Independent, speaking to the 16,500-strong audience, the politician also used his support slot to criticise the Premiership League, saying: "I love football, and I love sport and I want it for everybody.
"So you know what I want to happen after this election? Those very wealthy clubs in the Premiership: pay your five percent so we've got grassroots for all".
