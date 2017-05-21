WATCH: Jeremy Corbyn Gatecrashes The Libertines' Gig

Footage has emerged which sees Jeremy Corbyn appear at The Libertines' show on Saturday (20 May).

The rockers were set to play Tranmere FC's Prenton Park when the Labour leader appeared on stage and addressed the crowd.

Watch Corbyn in action below:

Credit: Twitter/David Prescott

As reported by The Independent, speaking to the 16,500-strong audience, the politician also used his support slot to criticise the Premiership League, saying: "I love football, and I love sport and I want it for everybody.

"So you know what I want to happen after this election? Those very wealthy clubs in the Premiership: pay your five percent so we've got grassroots for all".