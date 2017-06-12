The Libertines Announce Seaside Tour

WATCH: The 1975 Honour Manchester Attack Victims With "Moment Of Noise"
The Libertines have announced the “Tiddeley Om Pom Pom Tour”, a jaunt around seven British seaside towns, kicking off in Blackpool at the Empress Ballroom on 22 September and winding up at the Brighton Centre on the 2nd of October.
Carl Barât says of the tour: “We're looking for a home, one roof for the many splendoured trappings of Arcady, a factory, with a guest house, bar and studio. We do like to be beside the seaside and we hope to find that home on this tour... watch this space …”
The tour comes after a heavy summer of festival appearances for the band including Tramlines Festival (21-23 July), Truck Festival (21-23 July), Newcastle - Live from Times Square (3 August) and On Blackheath (10 September).
Tickets for the seaside tour go on sale at 9am on Friday 16 June.
The full dates are:
22 September Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
23 September Hull Arena
25 September Plymouth Pavilions
26 September Scarborough Spa
30 September Claremont Pier, Lowestoft
1 October By The Sea Festival, Margate
2 October Brighton Centre
