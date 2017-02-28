PHOTO: Pete Doherty Shares Naked Picture On Instagram

Pete Doherty has shared a nude photo online.

The striking image sees the Libertines frontman totally naked, except for a packet of crisps, which barely covers his modesty.

See the image below:

Peter's got it covered, Berlin! - Albion Rooms A post shared by Peter Doherty (@peterdohertyofficial) onFeb 25, 2017 at 7:59am PST

Doherty is currently on tour, last playing with his band The Puta Madres at Huxley's Neue Welt on Saturday (25 February) in Berlin.

The Flags Of The Old Regime singer will continue his solo dates in March, kicking off his dates again on the 11th at Cirque Royal in Brussels, Belgium.

Meanwhile, The Libertines have been confirmed for several festival slots, including dates at Wirral Live and Truck Festival 2017.