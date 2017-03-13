WATCH: Pete Doherty's Dad Sings What A Waster With Him On Stage

Pete Doherty was joined on stage by his father for a rendition of a classic Libertines track on his birthday.

The rocker was playing Belgium's Cirque Royal on Saturday (11 March), when he began singing What A Waster for the crowd.

Little did he know that his father - who is also named Peter - was creeping up behind him from backstage, ready to perform the famous track.

The amazing moment here, captured by Twitter user Helen .

Doherty's mother and father also helped celebrate his 38th Birthday - which was on the following day (12 March) - by presenting the rocker with a cake on stage.

His fucking parents were there. Happy birthday mate. #peterdoherty #cirqueroyal #whatawaster A post shared by emile (@killkeyser) onMar 11, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

And, as NME reports, the night was very much a family affair, with the rocker's sister and her band Amy Jo and The Spangles also providing support.