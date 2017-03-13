WATCH: Pete Doherty's Dad Sings What A Waster With Him On Stage

Ed Sheeran Announces Huge Gig The Day Before Glastonbury
The rocker's father helped him perform The Libertines' anthem on his 38th Birthday.
Pete Doherty was joined on stage by his father for a rendition of a classic Libertines track on his birthday.
The rocker was playing Belgium's Cirque Royal on Saturday (11 March), when he began singing What A Waster for the crowd.
Little did he know that his father - who is also named Peter - was creeping up behind him from backstage, ready to perform the famous track.
The amazing moment here, captured by Twitter user Helen .
The best moment from last night xx @petedoherty @Albion_Rooms_ pic.twitter.com/2VFDJvz1mK— Helen (@whitters_77) March 12, 2017
Doherty's mother and father also helped celebrate his 38th Birthday - which was on the following day (12 March) - by presenting the rocker with a cake on stage.
And, as NME reports, the night was very much a family affair, with the rocker's sister and her band Amy Jo and The Spangles also providing support.
