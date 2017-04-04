The Libertines Announce Huge Outdoor UK Date For 2017

The Changingman: Paul Weller To Become Father For The Eighth Time
The Modfather has confirmed he is expecting another child with his wife Hannah Andrews.
The Don't Look Back Into The Sun four-piece will be supported by Maximo Park and BlackWaters.
The Libertines have announced a new live date this summer.
Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell have added a further date to their UK tour, playing an outdoor gig at Newcastle's Times Square on 3 August 2017.
NEWCASTLE!!! We're playing this August with @maximopark and @BlackWaters_UK . Tickets on sale Thursday, 10am from https://t.co/mEDpveN0oP . pic.twitter.com/RZ9wo1gkXu— Libertines (@libertines) April 4, 2017
The Up The Bracket rockers will be joined by Newcastle natives, Maximo Park and Guildford indie-punk rockers BlackWaters.
Tickets for the newly-announced show go on sale this Thursday, 6 April from 10am.
The new date adds to their previously announced shows across the country, dates at the likes of Tramlines and Truck Festival.
