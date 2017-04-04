The Libertines Announce Huge Outdoor UK Date For 2017

The Libertines have announced a new live date this summer.

Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall and Gary Powell have added a further date to their UK tour, playing an outdoor gig at Newcastle's Times Square on 3 August 2017.

The Up The Bracket rockers will be joined by Newcastle natives, Maximo Park and Guildford indie-punk rockers BlackWaters.

Tickets for the newly-announced show go on sale this Thursday, 6 April from 10am.

The new date adds to their previously announced shows across the country, dates at the likes of Tramlines and Truck Festival.