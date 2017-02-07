The Libertines To Headline Wirral Live 2017

The Libertines have been confirmed for Wirral Live 2017.

The Time For Heroes four-piece have confirmed will play a headline show at Tranmere Rovers Stadium on Saturday 20 May at Tranmere Rovers Stadium in Prenton Park.

The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers will be joined at the gig by special guests The Coral and Reverend and the Makers.

Also confirmed for the festival, which takes place from 19-21 May, are Madness and Little Mix.

