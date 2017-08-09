WATCH: The Libertines Celebrate Milestone With Emotional Post

The Libertines have celebrated the 13th anniversary of their Can't Stand Me Now record with a heartfelt post online.

Taking to their official Facebook page, they shared the video, writing: "13 years ago today we released Can't Stand Me Now, a song about the rough seas you sometimes have to weather with the people you love."

They continued: "All these years later and we're still fucking here, we're still playing live and working on new songs. A big part of that is you guys and we love you for it. Thank you for last two decades and especially the last few years, letting us come back for another jig aboard the Good Ship Albion. Plenty seas behind us, plenty seas ahead... see you when we break land soon. x

The band have indeed been busy this year, playing the likes of Truck Festival, Wirral Live, and Newcastle's Times Square.

But one thing fans didn't expect to see was Jeremy Corbyn act as their support act at Tranmere FC's Prenton Park.

Watch what happened when the Labour leader gatecrashed their gig on May, in a video posted by David Prescott: