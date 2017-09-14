The Libertines Forced To Postpone Upcoming Show

Arctic Monkeys Have The Highest Selling Mercury Prize-Winning Album
Find out where the likes of previous winners PJ Harvey, Alt-J and Pulp came on the list.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have announced they won't be playing their Blackpool gig this month, but have announced another in its place.
The Libertines have been forced to cancel a sold-out show at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool due to "essential maintenance works".
The band were due to play the venue on 22 September, but will now play on 14 December instead.
September 14, 2017
A spokesperson for the Empress Ballroom said: “The show by The Libertines on September 22nd at Blackpool Empress Ballroom has had to be postponed due to essential maintenance works at the venue. The show has been rearranged to 14th December. Original tickets will be valid for the rearranged date.”
“The venue are sorry for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the band and their fans for their cooperation and understanding.”
However, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have announced a new show to take its place on at Warrington's Parr Hall.
Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday 15 September at www.seetickets.com.
Meanwhile, The Libertines will continue their string of dates at seaside venues this month, which comes after a heavy summer of festival appearances including Tramlines Festival (21-23 July), Truck Festival (21-23 July), Newcastle - Live from Times Square (3 August) and On Blackheath (10 September).
Watch Jeremy Corbyn gatecrash The Libertines' gig at Tranmere Rovers F.C:
Jeremy Corbyn at Libertines gig - David Prescott video
01:46
22 September Empress Ballroom, Blackpool - POSTPONED
22 September Parr Hall, Warrington - NEW DATE ADDED
23 September Hull Arena
25 September Plymouth Pavilions
26 September Scarborough Spa
30 September Claremont Pier, Lowestoft
1 October By The Sea Festival, Margate
2 October Brighton Centre
14 December - September Empress Ballroom, Blackpool
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The Rolling Stones Paint It Black
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Everybody's On The Run
Morrissey First Of The Gang To Die
Find out where the likes of previous winners PJ Harvey, Alt-J and Pulp came on the list.
The Luther star might be one of the public's favourites to take on the role of 007, but he's convinced "no one wants it".
Comments
Powered by Facebook