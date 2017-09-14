The Libertines Forced To Postpone Upcoming Show

The Libertines have been forced to cancel a sold-out show at the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool due to "essential maintenance works".

The band were due to play the venue on 22 September, but will now play on 14 December instead.

A spokesperson for the Empress Ballroom said: “The show by The Libertines on September 22nd at Blackpool Empress Ballroom has had to be postponed due to essential maintenance works at the venue. The show has been rearranged to 14th December. Original tickets will be valid for the rearranged date.”

“The venue are sorry for any inconvenience caused and would like to thank the band and their fans for their cooperation and understanding.”

However, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun rockers have announced a new show to take its place on at Warrington's Parr Hall.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday 15 September at www.seetickets.com.

Meanwhile, The Libertines will continue their string of dates at seaside venues this month, which comes after a heavy summer of festival appearances including Tramlines Festival (21-23 July), Truck Festival (21-23 July), Newcastle - Live from Times Square (3 August) and On Blackheath (10 September).